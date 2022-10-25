“I was glad to see the County Commission get the nerve to override the TDC to do something for the locals. Thank you, Commissioners.”
“Commissioner Cates’ difficulties with the TDC may be a gift of opening up an opportunity for the County Commission to evaluate whether the TDC is necessary. Would an in-house county marketing and advertising office with a wider mission that would include direct benefits to residents and a well as businesses be more needed at this point? Personally, when Key West is bulging at the seams and I still see ads for Key West, it is money wasted.”
“The voters of this county worked very hard to rid ourselves of a Gang of Three. Now we have a Gang of Five that rubber stamp and approve each other’s pet projects without even a discussion!”
“Disappointing to see a County Commissioner ignore all the protocols and procedures to get his way! Very sad to see the four other commissioners approve it without even a discussion.”
“From one advertisement for a Fantasy Fest event: ‘Interactive BDSM stations, Fetish rooms, Bondage and more!’ What the hell is going on in Key West? It’s incredibly sad how this has turned [so far] from what the original organizers had in mind. Do this in your own hometown!”
“Wanna subsidize the .15 million $ ‘free’ concert? Station a traffic officer at each pedestrian crossing light on Roosevelt. Take pics of license plates on vehicles that don’t stop for the red, flashing light. $50 a pop! That’s $10,000 +/ day!”
“Limiting yard waste cans is the most brain dead decision the city has done this week. Way to help out after a hurricane!”
“The city consultant who led the Lazy Way Lane presentation treated us like nursery school students. Her high spirited, know-it-all approach was offensive to the group of hard working charter boat and service industry employees. Just another example of city leadership treating its tax-payers with no respect.”
“Unbelievable that a sitting county commissioner completely disrespected the TDC. If I were on that board, I would resign immediately!”
“Instead of spending your time looking to be offended by what adults do in private, why not try to help the working poor in town who are being forced out of their homes.”