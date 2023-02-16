“Went to City Manager ‘Meet & Greet.’ The candidate passing out T-shirts should be embarrassed. This is for one of the most important jobs in our city and he has reduced it to a high school pep rally. Grow up.”
“All fish are subject to shark predation.”
“Old Town Key West is very pedestrian friendly. I walk everywhere because I have time (retired) and lack a car. My vote: keep Eaton as car efficient as possible. I can walk to a light or stop sign. That’s much better than having the cars divert to nearby residential streets.”
“I wanted to tell you how much I enjoy The Citizen. It is not perfect, but the sheer volume of interesting facts and well-written articles, excellent visuals, and emphasis on the local community and indeed our world, make it a great read! I am a grateful reader!”
“Those crosswalk signs are not stop signs. No car is required to stop because you are on the corner waiting to cross the street. If you’re that challenged then detour to a corner with stop signs or a signal.”
“What happened to ‘stand your ground?’ Excessive force in self-defense is at worst voluntary manslaughter, not murder.”
“I went to breakfast at a New Town diner where I was greeted by Fox News on the TV. My waitress joked about President Biden being senile, saying she has a Biden moment, instead of a senior moment. Do you really think this helps your business? I won’t be back.”
“It seems we’ve learned the yellow diamond crosswalk and crosswalk ahead signs are of minimal utility. If they worked then mid-street signs would be unnecessary. So remove some of the ugly clutter.”
“I can’t thank someone enough at the airport for removing that brutal speed bump at the top of the arrival ramp. That was ridiculous when they added to it about a year ago. Now there’s nothing. I hope it stays that way.”