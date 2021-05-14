“Dog lovers unite! The Dog Beach Yacht Club, a group of entitled non/new locals without dogs, has been getting very upset with dogs going near their ‘food tent’ and champagne flutes. It is unauthorized use of city property. They don’t care. I’ll see you Sundays at Dog Beach.”
“Making kids pay hundreds of dollars to use a public school field and then threatening them to never play on a high school team should be looked into immediately by the school district.”
“I’m worried that I don’t have enough gas to get to work this week. Our nation’s infrastructure is so fragile that a hack took out the economy of the East Coast. Yet our U.S. House representative is focused on ‘cancel culture.’ Please, do you job, Bro.”
“Please don’t judge those who have been vaccinated and same for those who chose not to be. We have enough divisiveness in our island town.”
“Three of the four members of my immediate family went to Ole Miss; none of us fly a confederate flag. Hotty toddy, y’all.”
“I’ll see you your screaming children/barking dogs/clanging wind chimes and raise you neighbors in the yard in the full light of day um ... er ... yeah, THAT with enthusiasm and vocals. How to suggest, perhaps, not for the ears of aforementioned noisy children? Awkward!”
“OMG! That train horn guy scared me today. When I pulled next to him I asked why he did it, he said because I was texting and swerving. I know I was not swerving. Who made him a vigilante?”
“Define irony: Key West votes to limit size and number of cruise ships; state overrides. State prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination; Norwegian Cruise Lines pulls ships from Florida.”
“In regard to children playing vs. barking dogs: To what ‘standard’ was someone raised that they would allow their dog to bark incessantly. A very ‘low’ one.”
“Your ‘celestial music’ is someone else’s jangling from hell. What entitles you to make them endure it? Get an app for your phone or computer and enjoy your musical preferences within your home like everyone else who plays music.
“High school has been pay-to-play since my kids were in high school five years ago. Funny thing is, when was the last time we won a state championship?”