“Thank you County Commissioners Cates and Rice for passionately arguing for mask mandates in our county.”
“Don’t forget about the best part of the monoclonal antibodies that treat mild symptoms of COVID-19, of which you would have none if you had taken the vaccine, is the governor pockets $10 million from the manufacturer for his re-election PAC.”
“I just saw where another flight has been added to the Key West airport starting in November. The airport cannot handle the number of flights coming in now. How are they going to handle more flights?”
“If COVID-19 turned noses blue for years, then people would be rushing to get vaccines. Dying, alone, unconscious on a ventilator is invisible to all but the patient and loved ones. Just because you can’t see it, like the effects of polio, doesn’t mean it isn’t there.”
“Key West citizens: On voting day, remember that the commission did not choose to protect you and your family from the virus by lamely refusing to cancel super-spreader large gatherings.
“Still waiting for the city attorney to recuse himself from anything involving Safer Cleaner Ships and Pier B. He has a conflict of interest. It’s a small island. We know his relationship with the parties involved. He’s worried about a lawsuit ‘on steroids.’ He may get it.”
“There are still many vacant storefronts. The tourists are gone. Fantasy Fest was created to remedy this. If you’re afraid of infected tourists, stay out of the zone or, even better, take a vacation in NYC. Our businesses need a financial shot in the arm.”
“COVID-19 is like the internet: invisible and ubiquitous. Vaccines are like an email address: no one can make you get email, but it’s hard to function effectively without it. You’re going to need that little card for more and more things as time goes on, just like an email address.”