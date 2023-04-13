“The ‘perception’ that anybody can just pick up a ballot off an open unattended stack just laying around, check off whomever and shove into an unattended ballot box is flat wrong.”
“I heard that one time a guy actually squatted in the Sugarloaf Perky bat tower.”
“Why are restauranteurs automatically labeling credit card surcharges as ‘cash discounts’ on presented checks. I am not charged a service fee if I don’t use a charge card but will receive absolutely no ‘discount’ for using cash. Why purposefully mislead charging customers, what else are you misrepresenting at your business?”
“146 mass shootings this year, two Key West boys killed within the last year and now open carry is about to hit Key West. This is the new normal.”
“Am I the only one looking forward to the Chardonnay bar at the reimagined Mallory Square?”
“I have loved Key West for nearly 30 years. Just got back from my first trip off the rock in three years. First time ever I heard ‘I’m sorry’ when I told people where I lived. People who say they came here regularly for years say ‘no more’. How sad.”
“Affordable housing on Sugarloaf will put workers 17 miles away from where jobs are. Stock Island’s trailer parks, vacant lots and junkyards could be converted to new affordable housing. That would put workers a short distance from jobs in Key West, while improving and uplifting Stock Island’s overall social and economic conditions.”
“What a wonderful time to live in Key West. Loving these breezy days and blustery nights.”
“About health care to union workers: Yes, between 80 and 90% are offered health care with less than that lifetime. But it is not free. In my case, I worked 40 years and my health insurance was removed from my pay all that time. Now retired, my heath insurance is still removed from my retirement check. It definitely is not ‘free’ or passed on to taxpayers.”
“An unobstructed waterfront view at Mallory Square is worth more to Key West than any cruise ship.”