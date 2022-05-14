“I can’t help but wonder what made the flag offensive to the person trying to enjoy Marvin Key.”
“It’s about time that we have single-member district County Commissioners. We in the Lower Keys have not had a commissioner who lived south of the Seven-Mile Bridge for more than 20 years. The past commissioner and the current one are both from Marathon, not the Lower Keys.”
“[A local businessman] is so concerned about the city’s loss of cruise ship income. I wish he was that concerned about city finances when we had to pay out millions on the Duck Tour lawsuit.”
“I don’t want to hear one more politician talk about workforce housing until you do three things. Formally announce Truman Annex transient licenses will expire. Freeze all tourism advertising for one year. Direct the zoning board to not approve any variance that’s not for an existing structure. Actions, not words!”
“Regarding HB-1557, remember you’re talking entirely about children between 5 and 8 years of age. So let’s just admit, whatever the teacher is ‘discussing’ will come off as ‘instruction.’”
“Dear Voicer, do you always jump to your own conclusions? I have lived full-time where Robin lives for more than 20 years. I have zero plants on my balcony, and I have never had a renter. So there!”
“The city needs to care about its citizens and increase the lighting on South Roosevelt Boulevard. Three of us walk in the early morning and have stepped on broken glass and dog crap so many times it’s incredible. And then there’s the near misses from electric bikes with no lights.”
“New scientific report out Monday, 91% of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is experiencing effects from a severe coral bleaching event this year. How can we blame this on the pesky cruise ships?”
“ local government may not require a notice, application, approval, permit, fee, or mitigation for the pruning, trimming, or removal of a tree on residential property if the property owner obtains documentation from an arborist ... that the tree presents a danger to persons or property.”