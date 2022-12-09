“Can’t blame tourists for all the litter after the Christmas parade — this one is on locals.”
“Tropic is closing one of its theaters because of rent? What kind of landlord lets this happen? It’s a non-profit and an icon in Key West. Give them a break, or hell, give it for free! What’s next, that it’s turning into an Airbnb?”
“Instead of redesigning Mallory Square, Duval Street or North Roosevelt, how about a Senior Center? It is shameful that Key West has no place for the many senior citizens (mostly locals) to meet.”
“Believe it or not, the city already owns both South Beach and Simonton Beach, but you’d never know it based on the concessions there who act like it’s private. Going forward, the leases should require one-third of the beach along the water be reserved for people not renting chairs.”
“If it wasn’t for complaining, some of the whiners who post comments would have no reason to get up each morning!”
“Regarding a city commissioner’s comments: losing three long-term commissioners isn’t a bad thing for the city. This gives us a chance to move past the entrenched favoritism, laziness and shadiness that elected officials have been enabling and benefiting from.”
“I’ve heard much more vile things inside of City Hall than I’ve read at T-shirt shops.”