“Three times in three weeks a cruise ship has still been docked past sunset. At this pace they’ll hit the ‘only allowed exceptions of 12 times a year’ in no time.”

“I don’t do social media (wait, is this social media?), but come on, the lady who put the Key deer out of its misery should be receiving a medal, not an indictment. I will guarantee you she felt terrible for trying to do something right. Save a whole lot of our tax dollars, drop the case and let’s move on to something important!”