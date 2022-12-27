“Three times in three weeks a cruise ship has still been docked past sunset. At this pace they’ll hit the ‘only allowed exceptions of 12 times a year’ in no time.”
“I don’t do social media (wait, is this social media?), but come on, the lady who put the Key deer out of its misery should be receiving a medal, not an indictment. I will guarantee you she felt terrible for trying to do something right. Save a whole lot of our tax dollars, drop the case and let’s move on to something important!”
“Rename Mallory Square to Frederick Douglass Square (since he arrived there by steamship) and rename Mount Trashmore to Mount Stephen Mallory. Simple, everyone is happy and people won’t forget who lost the Civil War.”
“It’s time to bury those old leftover Halloween skeletons. A Santa hat just doesn’t cut it. Christmas is a time to celebrate new life, hope, peace. Not death.”
“Why no mention of the scooter accident on Tuesday at North Roosevelt? A person was killed and traffic was a nightmare. Guess we don’t want tourists to know how dangerous our roads have become — another death is ridiculous.”
“Please leave the decisions of safely mooring ships to the professional captains and pilots, especially during the breezy winter months. The mooring bollard in question was designed and built with state money on state-owned bay bottom for precisely that purpose, which the city requested. Safety trumps politics.”
“What a great idea: naming Mallory Square for Ellen Mallory. She deserves it!”