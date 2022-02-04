“The local gas stations blame tanker trucks having to go back empty for our drastically increased fuel prices. That’s bull. Fuel tanker trucks go back empty from everywhere; many of those places more than twice as far away as Key West. One Human Family?”
“Simple solution to several problems: Require that the new units on the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village ban wind chimes and e-bikes on walkways, have exits that don’t require turn signals, and have no windows facing any water views that must be preserved.”
“COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. N95 masks, now widely available, protect the wearer. An individual is exceptionally well protected when vaxxed, boosted and wearing an N95. You can now protect yourself; therefore, your interest in how other people approach COVID-19 is negligible.”
“This town has sure changed in the past five years. As a gay couple, we no longer feel safe on Duval Street at night. We have been called derogatory names, threatened and listened to a bartender call our mayor a slur and laugh with his customers. The new Key Worst.”
“Congratulations Publix on buying Searstown. Please build a nice and affordable apartment complex right where Sears was for young adult workforce housing. Perfect location with everything you need nearby.”
“Maybe we Keys residents can band together and make large donations to the governor’s campaign to get ordinances passed that we desire.”
“The Key West chicken crossed the road and now we have six more weeks of tourists.”
“The key to discouraging the large ships is through their passengers. Inform them about the effects on the sensitive environment and they will be our partners. Someone with a simple sign on each block of Duval should do the trick. We want the passengers, just not the large ships.”
“Who cares if the governor has been boosted? His job is to make sure we can get vaxxed, boosted and treated if you contract COVID-19. He’s done all of that. MYOB.”
“If nothing else, we’ve established wind chimes are controversial. When something is this controversial and serves no useful purpose, it’s ‘uncool’ to impose on others. If you like them, but your neighbors hate them, the neighbors win: you don’t get to indulge your preferences when they interfere with others’ sleep.”
“What a waste of time and effort, and negative energy spread throughout our community this anti-cruise passenger effort was. Countless hours and dollars that could have accomplished something good for our city, instead of dividing us all.”