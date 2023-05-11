“Just viewed the ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ movie at the Tropic. Judy Blume, you are a community treasure. Thank you. Thank you for the book and all you do for Key West.”
“Either take Admiral’s Cut by eminent domain or forget about it! It’s not that important to negotiate with a bully.”
“Why do musicians so fear modifications of the sound ordinance? High volume isn’t essential to good music. Talent/skill/interpretation characterize good music. One person’s musical preference is torture to the ear of another. It’s just courtesy to limit aural intrusion on others while you entertain those visiting your venue.”
“Please stop wasting time and money on Admiral’s Cut! The vast majority of the people you represent don’t care and don’t want a dime spent on this! Do a poll of people in your district. No one will list this bridge in their top 20 concerns.”
“I agree with the parent who said that they enjoy Pride, but do not want their kids exposed to vulgarity. I’m not opposed to drag shows and drag brunch. We have taken our kids to brunch. The vulgarity on the floats is not cool. Stay at home if you’re vulgar.”
“Thank you, Florida Legislature and our own delegation for pre-empting Monroe County’s local fertilizer ordinance. I can’t wait for the rainy season so I can dump fertilizer on my pea rock next to my canal. I love the look of pea green water and oxygen deprived fish.”
“Just because it’s the oldest aquarium in the country doesn’t mean it has to be the worst. Time for new management.”