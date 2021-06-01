“Congrats to KWHS Class of 2021 — but let’s not celebrate at the Amphitheater again. Ccouldn’t see or take pictures and felt like a disorganized mess. Don’t make it a new ‘tradition.’ Back to the stadium in 2022!”
“I wonder exactly how many people who smoke ... anything, or “vape,” contracted COVID-19, got really sick and died from it because their lungs have already been compromised? That would be a very interesting statistic, I’ll bet.”
“I can’t imagine how City Hall thinks that the Greenway is safer than the Promenade. They must not ride bikes after dark. I fear for my life biking the Greenway at night. It’s very dark, and there is no way to get help if anything goes wrong.”
“The best thing I remember when visiting Cuba in the ’70s was that all the beaches were open to everyone. Nobody could rope off their own section.”
“There will always be drivers who will be confused by the crosswalk lights because they are confusing.”
“I wonder what happened to all cardboard fans who used to go to all the football and baseball games.”
“Mallory Square without cruise ships! That would be a beautiful site to see. Don’t waste money on a new pier. Instead, return Mallory to the way it was!”
“People say things that are awful and should not be said under any circumstance. Adverse comments about another’s religion, race or sexual orientation require no search for hidden meanings, nuance or intent. Defenses such as ignorance about word meaning or whether the Rothschilds are Jewish are absurd.”
“The proposed repair area of Mallory supports 823 healthy stony corals, totaling 202,000 sq. cm. There are 19 species including two federally listed as Threatened and sensitive. Please read the report and open your minds. Cruise ships do not harm corals.”
“The airport sure has issues. From leaving passengers stuck on a plane for 90 minutes to the hour it took for those on my flight to get luggage, twice in two weeks. What’s the problem?”
“Expressing one’s opinion is a huge part of scientific discovery. Bring them on! Follow the science, as we have all discovered this year, is actually ‘unsettled science.’ As expected for a novel virus. Still investigating and learning in hopes of more accurate science.”
“To mask or not to mask? That is the question of the day.”
“Another study regarding Bayshore and Poinciana? Bayshore, a nursing home with 16 beds, has been supported by Monroe County for 60 years and is maintained at a yearly cost in excess of $1.3 million. The BOCC mayor suggested that the county stop financially supporting Bayshore — and then what?”