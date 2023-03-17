“I always notice what pronoun officials use when addressing public and yesterday heard FKAA head use ‘I’ when talking about leaks and need to cut usage. Guess he worked all night to repair pipes.”

“Justice Potter Stewart once famously said of his inability to define ‘pornography:’ ‘I know it when I see it.’ And, isn’t that the problem? Either you are being disingenuous in your denial of our governor’s book banning or your definition of ‘pornography’ is very different than mine.”