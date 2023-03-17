“I always notice what pronoun officials use when addressing public and yesterday heard FKAA head use ‘I’ when talking about leaks and need to cut usage. Guess he worked all night to repair pipes.”
“Justice Potter Stewart once famously said of his inability to define ‘pornography:’ ‘I know it when I see it.’ And, isn’t that the problem? Either you are being disingenuous in your denial of our governor’s book banning or your definition of ‘pornography’ is very different than mine.”
“Embarrassed by my City Commissioner. People who disagree with you aren’t ‘fascists,’ nor are their actions ‘fascistic.’ I understand our City Commission has a collective viewpoint, but only 43% of Key West voters are registered Democrats. You also represent the other 57%.”
“You just made my point. Providing free IDs only for ‘customers who qualify’ by affirmatively proving ‘income at or below 100% of the federal poverty level’ (with who knows what documentation) sounds like an intentional obstacle to prevent exercising one’s supposed inalienable fundamental right to vote.”
“Public buildings should limit flags to U.S., state and relevant municipality. Schools could add the school flag. In other words, flags that embrace the entire community as opposed to one or another favored group. Could add a pole where any group could ‘apply to fly’ for a special day.”
“No errors on Linda Cunningham’s part regarding the state’s overturning of the overwhelming vote of Key West citizens to regulate cruise ships. Numerous critics asserted that the governor landed a blow to the concept of home rule. Let’s face it: Florida home rule exists in name only — until it doesn’t.”
“Actually, the city is proposing eliminating monthly rentals to any owner who didn’t have a license prior to May of last year. The minimum will be six months. It’s an arbitrary date. It’s discriminatory. It’s unfair and likely violates state law. There will be lawsuits and judgements. Guess who pays?”
“Well, at least the FKAA has a beautiful new office building.”
“Oh, please! A true story about two penguins raising a chick (‘And Tango makes Three’) is pornographic? They must have been in drag. Our governor should be more worried about our insurance rates, affordable housing, and sargassum driving away tourists. But he’s too busy on his book tour.”