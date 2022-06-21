“The illegal nightly rental across the street from me brought four additional cars to our neighborhood street this weekend (where parking is extremely limited), not to mention the noise, trash and everything else. Why won’t the city do anything about this?”
“If we insist on denying women dominion over their bodies, then all men should have to register as kidney donors. If there’s a match, they’re mandated to give one up. Seems a fair trade. It’s all about preserving the sanctity of life, right? How dare we let renal failure continue?”
“The ‘stinky seaweed’ actually is pelagic macro-algae called sargassum. It is crucial to the marine environment. It is a habitat for crabs, multiple small invertebrates and a favorite snack of our beloved sea turtles and shore birds. In addition, Sargassum creates a natural barrier on the coast to assist in protection from erosion.”
“It’s time for local candidates for election to state their beliefs concerning election fraud. It is sad that we as a nation have come to this.”
“Keys Energy reports that the cost of our electricity is going up because of the cost of the natural gas that FPL burns to make our electricity. Just a reminder that here in Key West, our electric vehicles derive their power from natural gas, which the feds are phasing out.”
“Swimming in our Key West waters toughens up your immune system.”
“The original Colt AR-15 rifle was fully automatic. The AR-15 ‘style’ rifles sold today, the most popular sporting rifle America, is semi-automatic.”
“There are many benefits to having the ‘stinky seaweed’ that outweigh the odor when it is rotting on shore. If you have anymore ‘brilliant’ inquiries, I recommend you visit one of the beautiful local parks for an education program.”