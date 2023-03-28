“If I read one more comment about voter ID, pro or con, I’m calling all y’all’s moms. Ok? I’m serious. The Voice is supposed to be funny and local and nothing is more boring than national outrage politics. Go write a darned blog while Tallahassee still allows it.”
“Why are the city police monitoring us with pole cameras? It’s very Orwellian.”
“It is absolutely true, undeniable, that the vast majority of parents want their kids to learn ABCs before the birds and the bees. However, that simple analysis misses the real issue. How many parents want their kids indoctrinated into becoming unthinking non-compassionate ignorant killer bees?”
“I don’t think I am smart enough to understand what ‘woke’ really means.
“So, if I understand it correctly, we’ll have three new helicopters but no water! Makes sense.”
“Tyranny of the Majority is a very real thing. The winner of an election to hold public office does not make the office holder a king, nor does it make those in the minority mere subjects of the king and his loyalists. That is antiquated thinking; very scary to contemplate.”
“I’ve been riding this so-called Crosstown Greenway since the training wheels came off and appreciate the designation, but could we please change it to the ‘Hobo Highway?’”
“Which is it? Are we gonna finish the tunnel to Cuba or continue catering to mega ships and send all that money to Longboat Key? I know, it’s silly to hope; the tunnel is probably just another pipe dream.”
“All children and all humans have the capability to bend the truth. In a family life, if the truth is bent, it can be very difficult to overcome. The ability to be truthful is important in these days of questionable truth. People achieve high office through lying. So that’s OK?”