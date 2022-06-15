“A city commissioner withdraws unexpectedly from his re-election bid and a relative unknown pops up and qualifies to run for the vacant post, all within a few days of the deadline date of June 17. Shades of the county assessor’s race of recent past. Suspicions arise that this was planned — no happenstance.”
“The Florida Healthy Beaches monitoring site has found high levels of bacterial pollution at every Key West beach, including Fort Zachary. They are rated poor. You should not be swimming. Why is there is not a single warning posted informing tourists who may prefer not to swim with fecal matter?”
“At a recent Sunrise Rotary breakfast, the spokesman for FKAA indicated there is an unaccounted for loss of 5 million gallons of water per day. When asked, ‘Where did it go?’ The answer, ‘I don’t know.’ This should be unacceptable.”
“Code enforcement should do their job and stop the T-shirt shops from their displaying their crude and vulgar products in their doorways and on the street. Clean up Duval.”
“Kudos to our sheriff for the quick response to threats to our judges and schools. Now if only the current DOJ, AG and FBI would do their jobs, we would be safer!”
“Local fishermen have been properly charged with animal cruelty to octopuses and sharks. Tarpon endure cruelty every day at the hands of Keys guides who inflict a high mortality rate on hooked fish, according to FWC. Hooked and exhausted tarpon are routinely torn apart by sharks. PETA must act!”
“Congratulations, Corey Malcom. It’s an honor to follow Tom Hambright in the Florida History Room in the Key West Library.”
“If the City of Key West was really serious about promoting electric vehicles, then they wouldn’t charge a 400% markup for electricity when people charge their cars at the City Hall charging stations. A hotel in Old Town offers free electricity to cars in their parking garage.”
“Cow Key Channel now has two more boats anchored within 50 yards of the bulkhead, and increasing. Bikes and carts are being chained to light poles across the street and garbage cans are overflowing. Taxpayers already paid millions once to restore it after Houseboat Row left. Elected officials, please?”