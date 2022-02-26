“To the Voicer who does not understand city finances: How much has the city taken in disembarkation fees compared to three years ago, and which no longer required services have been cut back to balance the budget?”
“Do six paper towel rolls really equal 12? Same goes for TP.”
“Be aware. In less than a week, I have come within inches of being hit by cars doing ‘Hollywoods’ at stop signs or actually running stop signs, never even looking for a person in the crosswalk. What is going on? Where is a police person when you need one?”
“Regarding the recent Voice comment on race history, I’m not sure there has been an increase in white nationalism/supremacy or race-based hate crimes, although some would like us to think so. However, I strongly agree that American history lessons need to cover slavery and race discrimination.”
“We need to greet cruise passengers with wind chimes and iguanas.”
“If you’re bothered by the sounds of yard and home maintenance, construction and (good grief!) pool equipment, then you need a new island, or a farm or somewhere without near neighbors. Adding clanging chimes to the mix is gratuitous noise pollution. Make a positive contribution or take your gripes elsewhere.”
“Let’s Reimagine Key West honestly. No cruise ship revenue, illegal ordinances bringing huge legal fees and lawsuits, protesting tourists — it’s not hard to reimagine massive tax increases.”
“Just curious if the anti-cruise ship protestors are handing out the ‘One Human Family’ stickers to the passengers as they disembark.”