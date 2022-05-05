“The city manager has hired someone to oversee illegal vacation rentals. What happened to the company they hired awhile back to oversee this?”
“Why must Southernmost Bocce League players beg to see current scores and standings? Several players have offered many times to take over the score keeping responsibility, but to no avail. How can anyone be sure these stats are even correct going into playoffs? And season after season?”
“Transient licensing in Truman Annex is expiring. Is the city going to extend?”
“Glad to see the number of mooring buoys was reduced from 300 to 100. The live-aboard vessels should be taxed and show proof of regular pump-out. If we really care about our waters (ahem, SCS), those sailboat owners should be accountable for proper waste disposal.”
“Well, look at the bright side. At least the chuck holes are gone from Bertha.”
“It’s a shame that a lot of people with One Human Family stickers really mean: my family human, your human family is in my way. It’s like wearing a Key West T-shirt for some; not a true sentiment. Many still follow the true meaning, and I thank you.”
“I feel sorry for the Cubans being sent back to live under that dreadful government. It seems as though they are being singled out. I guess they will have to go through Mexico like everyone else.”
“Let’s arrest tourist for feeding pelicans for something they will do naturally, like eat fish! This place is full of scammers and con artists! Hopefully my house will sell for 5,000 percent above market so we can leave!”
“I would be happy to live next door to a short-term rental, instead of a local with noise emanating 24/7, which is more than frustrating, in addition to drug traffic, guns, violence, and hoarding — this is truly an unbelievable nightmare and it’s long-term.”