“The city should hang banners on Duval Street supporting Smaller, Cleaner Safer ships since that’s what the citizens voted for. Time to educate the mega cruise ship customers they are not welcome here since the governor doesn’t support home rule.”
“If nothing else, we’ve established wind chimes are controversial. When something is this controversial and serves no useful purpose, it’s ‘uncool’ to impose on others. If you like them, but your neighbors hate them, the neighbors win: you don’t get to indulge your preferences when they interfere with others’ sleep.”
“Regarding the ‘staff’ supported agenda item for the health care benefits for the FKAA board and upper echelon management: totally unfair. There are people that worked there for 30-plus years and they didn’t get free health insurance upon retirement. I call total BS! I wonder what ‘staff’ supported that item?”
“Offering health insurance to domestic partners is a relic of the past, before all couples could marry. Now it just invites abuse. Just another reason to question the FKAA staff making insurance proposals.”
“Simple solution: if you are traveling at ‘bicycle’ speeds, you get to use the sidewalks and bike lanes. If you’re traveling at automobile speeds, say 25 or 35 miles an hour, you don’t get to use sidewalks as your private bypass lane. Police enforcement with radars pointed at sidewalk traffic.”
“It is outrageous and dumb that people who are 70 and 80 years old are suddenly required to show proof of age when trying to buy a carton of cigarettes or a bottle of wine. What’s the point?”