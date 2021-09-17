“Florida requires (mandates) a variety of immunizations to enter schools. Are we going to stop the polio, measles and chickenpox shots because some people want their freedom? Let’s give up all rules and regulations while we are at it, since those too are limiting my freedoms.”
“All you locals taking advantage of 50% off downtown: where are you in October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, June, July and August?”
“Great, another Miami-Dade mainlander is running for an elected seat in the Keys. We already have a Miami-Dade congressman and a Miami-Dade State Senator. Do we really need a Miami-Dade school board member here in the Keys? We all need to come together and elect Keys folks for the Keys.”
“I laughed out loud when I saw that Fantasy Fest organizers ‘request attendees be vaccinated.’ Do you know how silly you look? Only a fool thinks the Fantasy Fest tourists care about your request.”
“The School Board can mandate masks at meetings because there is no law against that. The School Board has mandated masks in schools; however, it is illegal to not let parents opt their child out of masking. Focus your ire on the parents who opt out, not on law-abiding officials.”
“It’s so easy for you to pick on the governor for his mask rule. Just think, he was trying to keep the government out of telling you what to do and leaving the choice up the parents, the way it should be.”
“Are parents’ rights really more important than kids lives?”
“Our state government has announced that it wants to follow Texas in curtailing abortion rights — and, in so doing, empower belligerent Floridians to enforce this regressive new reality by encouraging them to turn against, and turn in, one another to ensure their monetary punishment of $10,000. That is uncivilized.”
“Voicers believe Robert Malone is the ‘father of mRNA.’ He is not. Hundreds of researchers worked on the project. He spreads misinformation about the vaccines. Why is Malone undermining confidence in the vaccine he says wouldn’t be possible without his genius?”