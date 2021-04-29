“As we are apparently transitioning into a ‘pay-to-play’ state, maybe we citizens can boycott the businesses that try to preempt our voted preferences and public safety measures.”
“No, no, a thousand times, no to a stoplight at Eaton and Elizabeth. There’s one block away at Simonton and Eaton. A bit of thought given to your route will facilitate crossing and get you a bit of extra exercise without further clogging traffic.”
“A wealthy business owner is trying to buy off the governor, to overturn the local voting citizens, which in turn will make our small town suffer from daily cruise ship over crowding and environmental impacts, just so they can make more money. Time to picket and boycott that business owner!”
“Do people really have nothing else better to do than complain about ‘train horn guy?’ I think it’s great! After all, we did have the overseas railroad here. Long live Henry Flagler! Toot, toot!”
“’It’s my history; we can’t forget it.’ And nobody can – the villains of history, however, need not be honored by statues, plaques or having buildings and public projects named after them.”
“I guess the question is to whom does Key West belong?”
“I can’t get a lease for a one-bedroom apartment for less than $2,000 per month but a business owner got the city to lease him prime water property for $2,000 per month? It pays to be well-connected in this town!”
“A local coffee shop lost a very loyal customer this weekend after seeing how they treated the wild chickens. We all know that they can be pests. No animal deserve to be trapped and left in the sun without water. There must be a better way. Speaks volume of one’s character.”
“Today going down Truman Avenue, looking at the stately mansions between Simonton and White, I felt steeped in the past. I have lived here for 22 years and sometimes it’s easy to take this beautiful island for granted. Let’s always remember we are surrounded by beauty: the people, the sea, the palms and the sweetest architecture in the world.”
“Thank you to all who are working so hard to protect our environment against the cruise ships!”
“Mile 0 Fest? No, basically the City of Key West’s blessing for a five-day ‘Petri Dish’ Experiment’ on the locals and regular visitors. Why can’t this wait until the fall? Or, just let the good times roll and forget our year of sacrifices to stay safe? Come on Key West, You can do better than this! Get it together!”
“There’s a large condo association that only ‘requests’ masks. Pretty much told to ‘suck it up, this will be over in four-to-six weeks.’ In the meantime?”