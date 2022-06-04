“Key West owns the bollard in question? If so, a pretty simple solution maybe: put a cover over the bollard and lock it up.”
“The couple of business owners who still can’t get over the fact that the majority here voted against large ships must have set up a call center to flood the Voice with comments justifying Pier B breaking the law. Isn’t it time to get over it? You lost. Move on.”
“Key West Classless Award: A small boat jockey with a six-pack license to run rich swells on the flats to harass tarpon, and who insists on being called ‘Captain,’ gives the finger to an All-Oceans Master Mariner on the bridge of a real ship. No class or low class?”
“Why’d the city bother spending taxpayer money doing a BPAS point-ranking system when the Planning Board just threw it out the window and gave valuable units to applicants with 0 points? Reeks of favoritism — an investigation is called for.”
“Has anyone received a letter from Mr. Hackley saying how he’s doing?’
“Don’t equate mass shootings with mental illness. An article in a psychiatry journal estimates less than 10% of the shootings involve mental illness. The USA has an epidemic of gun violence unlike any other country and every country deals with mental illness. The NRA has bought and paid for politicians to support their industry with total disregard for the consequences.”
“I want to thank the city for trying to make some changes to Fantasy Fest. Eliminating the 5% to 10% of visitors who think this is a swinger/porn festival will only make the event better. Don’t give up because of a minority of loud voices. The majority of voters support these changes.”