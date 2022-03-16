“’The Music Man’ preformed by Keys Kids Junior/Bahama Village Music Program was a fabulous show. The talent was impressive.”
“I want to sincerely thank the people who helped me when I slipped on construction dust on a sidewalk and fell hard. They helped with cleaning and bandaging my knee and icing my hand. I only got two names, Don and Jerri. It’s great to know there are still exceptionally kind people around. Thank you!”
“Taxpayer outraged. We are not allowed to park and have a picnic in the shade of the Buttonwoods on the Bridle Path after 50 years. No overnight is OK, but our shade spots by the sea are denied.”
“To state legislative reps of the Keys — you represent Monroe County, not the state’s strawberry industry. Vote the will of your constituents and not political cronies. May your Key lime pie land in your face!”
“Why do certain features of Florida politics remind me of Russian autocrats?”
“There are many reasons why Key West is so magical. The Bahama Village Music Program’s production of ‘The Music Man’ was the latest with fabulous music, choreography and acting. Thank you to all who made it happen.”
“Is there a restaurant in town where I can eat without dealing with pet dander? My allergies should not prevent me from being able to go out and enjoy my meal without copious decongestants, but apparently no one feels they can go out to eat without animals these days.”
“Maybe the city should put the people who maintain the city’s baseball and football fields in charge of repaving the city’s streets. The fields look great. Whitehead Street looks like Beirut.”
“Instead of building higher, put limits on vacation rentals. Isn’t it congested enough now?”
“Is the Margaret Street cemetery gate going to be open all the time now or just for funerals? It’s kinda confusing and it’s a really nice way to avoid Olivia street this time of the year; a bike ride through the cemetery always brings back memories of old friends.”
“So if someone puts something on here that you don’t like, you want to know who they are so you can beat them up?”
“Anyone else notice fewer pelicans around this winter?”
“Has anyone considered a traffic study at Stock Island? More than 500 new housing units already in the works next to the congested triangle and proposals coming for more, along with changes to height restrictions.”