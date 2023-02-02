“Key West is a lovely island with beautiful weather and strange people. The economy is making life hard for the entire country. Quit blaming the wind chimes, music, tourists and any little thing. You live on a tropical island, so find joy in that as we work through our problems.”
“Am I correct that to the Bahama Villager complaining about the music festivals and concerts at the amphitheater, they are completely OK with the mindless thumping bass at all hours during Goombay?”
“Monday night speaker at the library was veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader. He is an impressive, knowledgeable man and so valuable to the Keys and critters. He cares for our key deer, turtles, and all the animals at the Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm. Thank you.”
“The Key West chicken crossed the road and saw a shadow. That means six more weeks of tourists.”
“I love the new crosswalk signs! They should be up around every crosswalk. I’m tired of almost getting hit when I try to cross a street. They work, people slow down and actually stop!”
“When I’m driving my car all bicyclists are idiots, and when I’m riding my bike, all automobile drivers are morons, and when I’m walking they both need to move back to the mainland, and since I don’t own an e-bike, e-scooter, etc., well … you must know what I think of them.”
“I don’t hold out much hope for airport renovations to be visually appealing. The new airport sign installed by the entrance on South Roosevelt is hideous. Keys it up a bit. Give it some character.”
“While on the topic of visual clutter, the dog park regulars kindly request less signs along the Atlantic Boulevard fence. With 18 current banners, we can no longer see the ocean.”
“I much prefer the music festivals in the amphitheater over the cruise ships. I’d much prefer 3,000 visitors attending a music festival several times a year over 10,000 descending from cruise ships each and every day.”
“Once again, we, the one percent of one percent people who are generally ruining Key West are marginalized and insulted. We received no information about the renovations to our private aviation facility.”
“Still have yet to find those 15 mph e-bikes! Never seen one.”