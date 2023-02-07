“With all the proposed new ROGOs being considered, we won’t have to worry about water levels rising — we will sink with all the new buildings. Building will continue until there is no more space and then it will go up. Evacuation for hurricanes is a joke, as is affordable housing.”
“Now that the city has installed ugly crosswalk signs in the middle of the road, can they at least remove the giant, yellow diamond, ‘Crosswalk’ and ‘Crosswalk Ahead’ signs? Obviously they don’t work or the new signs wouldn’t have been necessary. Declutter the visual environment.”
“Some less trustworthy insurance companies are waiting until the last minute to send out renewal letters so you don’t have time to shop the best price. They may even ‘forget’ to bind your policy, leaving you uninsured. Make sure you are dealing with a quality company.”
“Drivers are the ones who are entitled. All over town they take both lanes to travel in and two lanes to store their vehicles, leaving no room for cyclists to travel safely.”
“To Florida is consistent: Your claims that Florida prevents Blacks from voting is false. Thank God it squashes the fallacy of ‘systemic racism.’ There are plenty of other states that are perfect, go there. We won’t miss you!”
“I hope there are plans to keep the ‘old’ airport sign in a visible location. No one likes the new signs. They have no character. Obviously that decision can’t be undone but a decision can be made to keep the original sign along the street nearby. Please, do this for us.”