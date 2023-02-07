“With all the proposed new ROGOs being considered, we won’t have to worry about water levels rising — we will sink with all the new buildings. Building will continue until there is no more space and then it will go up. Evacuation for hurricanes is a joke, as is affordable housing.”

“Now that the city has installed ugly crosswalk signs in the middle of the road, can they at least remove the giant, yellow diamond, ‘Crosswalk’ and ‘Crosswalk Ahead’ signs? Obviously they don’t work or the new signs wouldn’t have been necessary. Declutter the visual environment.”