“The TDC is advertising for yet another sales manager. Isn’t a million dollar payroll enough for an area on every person in the world’s bucket list? When will we start discussing managing the size and spend of this organization? What is the plan other than more, more, more, more?”
“I’m sorry to say that the City should consider hiring a private company for parking enforcement. Too many abandoned cars on city streets and no evidence they have been warned or ticketed. Just check out Stevens Avenue near Atlantic Boulevard. The black trailer vehicle with junk all around it has been there for nearly a year. Yep, it was reported to parking enforcement and nothing has been done.”
“Supporting Poinciana will significantly benefit Monroe County’s elders and their families. There is a human factor present here that cannot be ignored or marginalized. Politics cannot be a cut-and-dried adding and subtracting vehicle, separated from all feelings and concepts for those dealing with the problems and vicissitudes of advanced age.”
“Help me out here, pro-marine destruction guy, is the Safer, Cleaner crew a bicycle repairman and an electrician or are they out-of-town elites? I’m confused.”
“Who ever did what to the light at Cross Street and U.S. 1 needs to put it back. There are still lots of people that live in that neighborhood that need to get to work on time and not have to sit at the light and watch it change five times.”
“I am also a Uber driver who cannot get in our rideshare spots at airport. Maybe the sheriff employee should at least attempt an effort at doing his job.”
“The airport needs to stop adding new flights and airlines while they don’t currently have enough space to hold the passengers awaiting to board their flights. The situation in the overcrowded boarding area has become powder keg waiting to explode with today’s unruly passengers.”
“One hundred years ago a 43,000 pound whale shark pound was taken from the Keys to be mounted up in Boston, according to the Citizen’s history section. One hundred years later we are still abusing marine life, shoving their heads on metal rods for photo ops, catching them for fun and releasing them. What is wrong with us?”
“If the county is already losing $1.5 million a year at Bayshore’s 16 bed facility, how much more will they lose operating deficit-ridden 106 unit, 160 bed Poinciana Gardens? The city directed KWHA to build PG; they need to take responsibility and help bail it out and not dump it on the county. And there is always Plan B.”