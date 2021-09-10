“At the next school board election, remember these current members who chose to support DeSantis’ presidential bid over the safety of our children. It’s not an individual freedom to endanger others.”
“There is a lot of complaining in this column so I think it is time for some praise and ‘thank yous’ to a Sugar Apple cashier and a Fausto’s manager. Both went above and beyond in searching their respective stores for my lost sack of prescription medication. Two really class acts.”
“How interesting to hear TDC commercials on the radio about Fantasy Fest. They ‘can’t wait to see you’. Has anyone suggested to the TDC that they might want to edit their commercials?”
“Certain publications contend that while Florida has banned vaccine mandates, it doesn’t prohibit airlines, concert vendors, etc., from requiring people to show negative COVID-19 test results in order to gain entry. In lieu of a negative COVID-19 result, the businesses can accept proof of vaccination. A loophole?”
“The situation at the airport has gotten completely out of control. The FAA needs to be brought in and get this under control or shut down the airport.”
“Actually, the Shark crew is expending/consuming 3.5-4 gallons of whiskey per day! I want to know what they have in reserve — when that runs out, it’s mutiny time!”
“Risk factor and communicability are two different things. There’s nothing worse than someone trying to act smart when they aren’t.”
“Why pass a law about using gas blowers, good or bad depending on who you ask, but continue to let city workers use them in the cemetery? To say nothing of other private lawn services who just don’t care about the law!”
“As I understand it, street lights along South Roosevelt are all dark to support turtle nesting. Yet, not 150 feet from the water, three of the brightest white flood lights on the island are illuminated every night in front of a beachside resort. Please be responsible Conchs and, like the rest of us, get lights that conform.”