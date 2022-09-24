“I’ve called Code Enforcement about the illegal Airbnb next door. They basically say I have to document the different people checking in and out! In Miami, the police would come and asked the renters, then thrown them out and fined the owner. We don’t need new laws. We need enforcement!”
“I remember riding in the ‘smokescreen’ behind the Mosquito Control truck as a kid. The chemical of choice back then was probably DDT. From everything I’ve been told by people I know who have worked for Mosquito Control, the products in use today are carefully vetted. Bring back the DC-3s!”
“By all means, please get the COVID booster if that is your choice. But remember, the CDC has said the shot won’t stop the spread, so your booster won’t protect the person sitting next to you.”
“[There are] complaints about the non-enforcement of ‘current vacation laws,’ and the imposition of ‘paltry fines’ when violators are caught. The city and the State Attorney have to use their subpoena powers and, where appropriate, charge cheaters with criminal misdemeanors.”
“I feel sorry for the gentleman who now has the seaweed diverted to his property. We all know code isn’t going to help you. This supposed public health crisis is now going to be your problem.”
“Phone Etiquette 101: It’s rude to ask the recipient to confirm or provide their identity before you provide yours.”
“I regret to inform the Voicer who disputed the historic house which loses business when cruise ships are in town that this house gives tours only. There are no accommodations for overnight guests.”
“Thank you for all the volunteers picking up trash. What’s wrong with the irresponsible people who are causing the litter?”
“The city is about to spend millions to support the tourism industry. A seagrass barrier to keep seagrass off a hotel beach no locals use, redoing Mallory Square, and ‘improving’ Duval Street. Why isn’t the county or the hotels funding this? Stop spending our tax dollars to benefit tourists!
“I am a 61-year-old born in America, a product of Ellis Island [and the] potato famine in Ireland. Now displacement of humanity because of famine, war, changes our planet due to what is truly the cause of unsustainable greed humanity and the resulting disparity of wealth. Not socialism taking it.”