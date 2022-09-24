“I’ve called Code Enforcement about the illegal Airbnb next door. They basically say I have to document the different people checking in and out! In Miami, the police would come and asked the renters, then thrown them out and fined the owner. We don’t need new laws. We need enforcement!”

“I remember riding in the ‘smokescreen’ behind the Mosquito Control truck as a kid. The chemical of choice back then was probably DDT. From everything I’ve been told by people I know who have worked for Mosquito Control, the products in use today are carefully vetted. Bring back the DC-3s!”