“I keep hearing people claim that business is very slow. One guy claimed down 50%. Yet, town is close to 100% occupancy. If all hotels and Airbnbs are full, and your business is slow, you are the problem. Maybe opening the 20th ice cream store wasn’t a good idea.”
“Please remove the new sign advertising your parking lot from the public right of way on Simonton and Amelia. I would prefer not to bother Code Enforcement. Thank you.”
“It’s 12:45 Saturday and were meeting the flight from Houston at Key West airport. Flight arrives 30 minutes early, everyone is deplaned in 15 minutes from touchdown, checked bags all off in another 10 minute. I’m beginning to think I’m in the wrong airport! Kudos to whoever is making that all happen.”
“I found it hard to believe that a college student could not apply for an absentee ballot and I was right. The parent should look up the definition of such ballot on the Supervisor of Elections website. Have the student request the ballot and it will be sent to the address on file. Then you should have sense enough to mail it to the student of which then student will or should mail it back to the Supervisor.”
“Unbelievable! A company that 100% violates state and federal law is allowed to continue operating. Falsely labeled shark fins and lobster. According to my math a $250K fine compared to the value of product would simply be attributed to the cost of doing business. They should have been shut down and had their assets seized.”
“To the voicer who thinks South Roosevelt renovations are moving along nicely, please drive down Virginia, United or most any other street in Key West and tell me they are not in more need of repair than South Roosevelt. And to say that this is being done ‘at no cost’ is just ignorant. Where do you think the money comes from — thin air?”
“Here’s the sad but true news for parents everywhere. If you let your kids wave around plastic guns, even seemingly playful, you are opening the opportunity for them to be shot mistakenly. This is not a game anymore, especially after dark. Parents should know better.”
“So now it is insulting to advocate on behalf of groups of people historically and disproportionately affected by racist disenfranchisement efforts, because such advocacy efforts have proven somewhat effective over time? That’s like throwing away your umbrella in the middle of a rain storm because you are almost bone dry.”