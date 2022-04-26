“So much for all the construction work and inconvenienced drivers on Bertha Street. It flooded like always today.”
“The Admiral’s Cut bridge should not be a carrot in this debate. What is truly in question here is the legality of the bay bottom lease that enables Pier B to operate in the present. In legal opinion, was the use really authorized in the first place. Was anyone watching?”
“Well, first Disney! Wonder if the Key West city charter is next on the chopping block?”
“I’m so tired of reading these grammatically perfect pro cruise ship Voicer comments, so obviously written by Pier B PR employees.”
“OMG — the small-business owners need workers so bad they are sponsoring anyone from another county to come and live/work on a visa. Three months of slave labor, then the owners switch them out for others and the previous never leave. Overcrowded to the max and unending tax cycle to us who are legally here and pay taxes.”
“We will get a full-time postmaster when we can offer one an affordable place to live!”
“Wasn’t the county going to do a multimillion dollar renovation of Higgs Beach, including relocating Atlantic Avenue? Will the city now be stuck paying for this? Say no to this land swap unless the county pays for this plan.”
“I’m sure Rose was happy to see Judge Hackley go. No more bothering her at 4:30 in the morning!”
“The city is not kowtowing to ‘radical anti-shippers.’ They are responsibly carrying out the will of the citizens who overwhelmingly voted to limit the number and size of these behemoths on our small, fragile island.”
“If cruise ships got incentives to dock for two days at a time, boat traffic would be cut in half! And the cruisers would have more time to see our island and take day tours, etc., and put real money into our economy!”
“So much of real Key West culture has vanished in recent years, but two traditions are alive and well: Fantasy Fest and complaining about Fantasy Fest.”
“Talk of any secession is not a joke anymore.”
“My opinion on using the Hawk Missile site for mitigation for airport roads is it should be used for affordable work force housing. The airport is too big now.”