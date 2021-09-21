“We came downtown for the half-price special at a nice restaurant. We had two glasses of wine, two entrees and shared an appetizer and a desert. The bill with tax and tip was $200. Maybe now you see why we don’t come downtown other times of the year.”
“A child’s classmate dying from COVID is a lot more psychologically damaging than wearing a mask. The fear of going to school and catching a lethal disease will weigh heavily on their minds.”
“I will never go to the farmers market again. A vendor was wearing a T-shirt that said ‘will feed all you f-----s.’ So much for a family-friendly event. Can’t we do better?”
“I’m tired of hearing how the mask opt-out in schools is protecting parent’s choice. What about the majority of parents who want to choose fully masked classrooms? I guess our ‘choice’ doesn’t matter. It’s not about choice. It’s about appealing to far-right Republicans in the 2024 presidential primary.”
“Instead of raising taxes, how about charging the trolley company for all the public streets they use? How much do they pay for taking over Wall Street and other areas near Mallory Square? How much for all the reserved parking on a full block of Fleming? Enough subsidies. Pay up!”
“I swear the people of Old Town are insane. First you get rid of the cruise ships now you are complaining about the airport. You bought a house two miles from the airport! Tourists will come here no matter what!”
“Regarding school mask mandates, to paraphrase Gov. DeSantis’ statement, parents have the ultimate authority with regard to decisions for their children. If parents had ultimate authority, a much smaller Children’s Protective Services would be needed because child abuse and neglect would fall under the auspices of parents’ authority.”