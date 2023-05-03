“The bills that would enable developers to bulldoze historic structures in the name of public safety have nothing to do with them being ‘deemed unsafe,’ or they would have taken condo inspections much more seriously after the Surfside collapse. This is a greedy work-around to build at any cost, and the cost will be the integrity of our historic district.”
“When you see a headline with the abbreviation for The College of the Florida Keys, do you get a hankering for fried chicken like I do?”
“I hope they continue Pride events here in Key West. Hope that they will clean it up for the parade. There is usually a lot of debauchery on the floats, R- to X-rated that no one including kids should be exposed to. Key West Police should enforce laws!”
“It isn’t only business owners making a racket. There’s ‘that neighbor’ in residential areas, be they local or visitor. We’re densely packed on our little island. Everyone needs to ‘stay in their lane’ with noise and observe other elements of courtesy so we can all live happily together.”
“Just wanted to say how nice the FKAA trucks look in the evenings and weekends over by the Aqueduct building. All lined up facing the same way, it’s such a clean look. Thank you!”
“Why are Marathon and Monroe County forcing their way into the Conch Republic events? It was Key West that seceded, not Monroe County or Marathon.”
“I was shocked this morning when I biked by the FKAA’s new office building to see they have a working water feature — a flowing tribute to themselves — when the Keys water pressure is woefully low. One would think common sense would prevail. Apparently not.”
“It’s ridiculous that the city keeps allowing loud outdoor music to spread in residential areas. Sunset Green is next to a formerly quiet, residential neighborhood. The hotel on Smathers Beach blasts music and weddings right into the condo complex next door. Have some respect for the people who live here!”
“If you don’t like what’s being sold downtown, take your wallet and go shopping downtown; help create a market for more reputable goods. Stores only sell what customers buy.”