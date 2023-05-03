“The bills that would enable developers to bulldoze historic structures in the name of public safety have nothing to do with them being ‘deemed unsafe,’ or they would have taken condo inspections much more seriously after the Surfside collapse. This is a greedy work-around to build at any cost, and the cost will be the integrity of our historic district.”

“When you see a headline with the abbreviation for The College of the Florida Keys, do you get a hankering for fried chicken like I do?”