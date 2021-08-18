“What is going on at the airport? Mangroves getting cut down in the middle of the night, flights coming in at 12:45 a.m., and multiple airplanes sitting on the taxiway waiting for a gate.”
“If it wasn’t for the anti-maskers, we wouldn’t have to wear masks again.”
“Why is there no news about the cutting back of mangroves and filling in of the salt ponds to expand the runway at the airport? And this city is worried about cruise ships hurting the environment! Key West: backwards as usual!”
“First day at Key West High School was a hot mess. If waivers are going to be granted, we need to find ways to identify those receiving them (rubber bracelet?). Without identification for accountability, it will be like today: few masked students and COVID community spread will likely increase.”
“If the Key West city commissioners don’t pull their heads out of the sand and cancel all the scheduled super-spreading events, we need to boot them out and not support any vendors/locals who participate. We need to stop the killing!”
“I must echo the Voicers who suggest canceling Fantasy Fest due to the increase in the dangerous COVID-19. I have just sent an email to my city commissioner asking that this issue of canceling all large gatherings scheduled to take place in Key West including Fantasy Fest be put on the next commission agenda.”
“Without the availability of a vaccine for children younger than 12, these youngsters are ‘sitting ducks’ for COVID-19. The commission should be supporting the efforts of the embattled School Board in protecting vulnerable children.”
“Two more small ships, 750-passenger Seven Seas Splendor and 928-passenger Viking Orion, banned from our port. Brand new, state-of-the-art ships that can’t meet carefully-planned criteria, which include crew, of which only 25% come ashore.”
“In Key West, the multitude of tourist bicyclists, scooter and golf cart drivers and pedestrians all have their heads and minds in the clouds and not on the roads. Be kind and be watchful for them.”
“This isn’t an island, it’s an aircraft carrier.”
“My kids will not be wearing a mask and neither will I. Stay home if you are scared.”
“So, for all this talk about personal choice, will I be allowed to light up a cigarette inside city hall or a restaurant, if I choose? Second-hand smoke is like COVID breath.”