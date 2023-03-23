“One needs ID to cash a check, drive a car, board a plane, etc. Requiring it to vote like virtually every other country that holds elections is a no-brainer. If you’ve achieved adulthood without a valid, government issued ID you’re the very rare exception.”

“Why are police officers now riding motorized vehicles on the promenade (sidewalk) on Bertha and South Roosevelt? We have seen officers in a Gator [utility vehicle] and on a motorcycle driving on them. We have enough issues with e-bikes, etc. without people/tourists seeing the police officers doing this.”