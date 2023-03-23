“One needs ID to cash a check, drive a car, board a plane, etc. Requiring it to vote like virtually every other country that holds elections is a no-brainer. If you’ve achieved adulthood without a valid, government issued ID you’re the very rare exception.”
“Why are police officers now riding motorized vehicles on the promenade (sidewalk) on Bertha and South Roosevelt? We have seen officers in a Gator [utility vehicle] and on a motorcycle driving on them. We have enough issues with e-bikes, etc. without people/tourists seeing the police officers doing this.”
“I guess it’s much healthier for kids to watch the violence, blood, gore and killings in the movies and video games than it is for them to see a drag queen.”
“The vast majority of parents want small children to learn ABCs before birds and bees.”
“Two cruise ships per day is two too many. Come on, commissioners, do your job.”
“I laughed out loud when I read that the city may put up signs warning about sargassum. You can see and smell it without signs! How about starting with signs during all the times are waters are rated poor due to fecal pollution? That’s something people are unaware of.”
“Will we ever know the true cost of rebuilding the Old Seven-Mile Bridge?”
“Fifty years here in the Meadows without hearing your loudspeakers. What changed? New noise pollution for what?”
“If ‘woke’ = ‘smart,’ then ‘smart’ means group identity outweighs individuality/merit; focus on grievance instead of growing up and a ceding of self-determination to forces beyond one’s control. This is a recipe for mental health disaster for both the ‘oppressed’ and the ‘oppressors.’”