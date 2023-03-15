“I’m sorry the ship lover is plain wrong. His ship stinks.”
“I almost spit out my coffee when I heard a commissioner call an elected official a fascist. Maybe the commissioners should look in the mirror! They are no better.”
“It’s not woke. It’s awake!”
“As an owner and rider of a pedal-assist bike, I too am upset about some scooters and e-bike riders. First people need to slow down, but also it’s so easy to ring a bell or yell ‘Passing on your left’ or right. I run in the mornings as well, and so many going to work speed by with no warning. Just asking for some courtesy. I would hate to have you hurt someone.”
“To the voicer who can’t find the Crosstown Greenway, it’s the first right after you exit the Cuban tunnel.”
“Do people with semi-grotesque pickup trucks have a compulsion to back into parking places as a show of suppressed inadequacies, or do they just like to irritate everybody else?”
“The mayor promised to crack down on public nudity. It’s Spring Break. Why aren’t the fashion police out on Smathers Beach, arresting all of the women wearing illegal swimwear?”
“I’m sick and tired of the two Chardonnay drinkers controlling this town. Everybody wants the big ships back at Mallory and the Mole. If there was a fair-vote opportunity, the results would be overwhelming.”
“If you live in Key West, or anywhere in the Keys, you have had work done on your house at some time. We listened to your construction noise while you were somewhere else. Construction season in the Keys is year-round, with the best time overlapping with snowbird season.”
“Contrary to a Letter to the Editor, the cruise-ship referendums were not ‘overturned’ because they ‘unjustly canceled long-established business without due process.’ The state statue was intended only to pre-empt those local laws initiated by voter-approved measures. The statute would not prevent Key West from passing identical ordinances.”
“If you don’t want ships at Mallory, just ban them 100% and give the state back the free grant money, over $5 million, that was supposed to be used to rebuild the dock and the square. Someone can then negotiate with the Navy to operate their dock for cruise ships. That would be valid because it no longer would compete against the city dock.”
“There are few spaces in the ferry parking lot but when they’re taken up with a trailer, golf carts and three or four police cars, you have to wait on the street.”
“I certainly hope the planned Key West airport expansion includes adequate funding for a private jet terminal, private lounge and gang hangers for those of us who own private jets and refuse to fly commercial.”
