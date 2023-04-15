“The 2700 to 3000 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard, I see some type of crash almost every day.”
“Truth is mass murder, no matter by what means, has become our go-to means of expressing one’s frustrations with life.”
“Do manatees eat sargassum? Because I just had an idea ...”
“We bought our home in Old Town 24 years ago. Recently, we seem to like the vibe in town less and less. We just shopped for homes in Old San Juan, and it feels so better just walking around town. Might be time for a change.”
“You moved to Key West for peace and quiet? Had you ever been here before relocating?”
“It’s inconceivable that having identified the North Roosevelt Promenade as dangerous for cyclists, and having established a safer alternative, that the city does not post appropriate signage to help people find the Greenway, after FDOT reports that over 1,000 people are still using the Promenade every day.”
“To the poorly informed Voicer who believes there will soon be open carry in Key West: No, there won’t.”
“I just looked at the ship schedule for this year and all of next year. There are hundreds of mega cruise ships scheduled to go to Pier B. Is this what you voted for?”
“Following ‘perceptions’ rather than facts or respecting fundamental inalienable rights of the minority (assuming it is the minority) sounds like tyranny to me. Isn’t that the reason we have a Constitution outlining fundamental rights not subject to the whims of the majority?”
“I get lifetime medical insurance but after 20 years of work, reach their retirement eligibility age and pay the monthly premium. FKAA is giving it free at will. So not right for your customers.”
“Why on earth would anyone want a cruise ship blocking the view of the ocean and sunset at a place with the specific mission of providing a view of the sunset? Go sit in front of the Ingram if you want to stare at big boats so badly.”
“Took a sunset walk. Saw a small hawk, a guy on a bike with wings and little else, five fantastic dogs and owners and a rooster in a tree who crowed and scared the crp out of me. We have it pretty good here, despite the challenges.”
