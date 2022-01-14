“Climate change? Can’t be: cold and snow all over the country! Fact: December 2021 was the warmest month on record in the United States — 6.7 degrees above normal.”
“‘Sanctuary City’ equals undocumented residents. Undocumented residents equals undocumented workers. Undocumented workers equals low wages. Low wages for some equals low wages for all. Know why you can’t afford to live here? Look no further than city policies that prioritize non-citizens, tourists and vacation landlords.”
“Vaccinated people are getting the virus and needing treatment for it. Same with unvaccinated. I choose to be unvaccinated, eat healthy and exercise. We all know smoking, eating fried foods and even driving is risky, but people do it anyway. Stop passing judgement on unvaccinated people.”
“How about all of the illegal electric motorcycles on the sidewalks, no pedals and even some of the ones with pedals aren’t pedaling as they zoom past at 25 mph?”
“There is a person who comes home so drunk near a school that we would like to report it, but now you have to identify yourself to do so. We are afraid he would retaliate if we did that. What would you recommend?”
“If parents were only half as concerned about keeping assault weapons out of schools as they are about keeping masks out of schools ...”
“A big welcome to our visitors from around the world! We have a tradition here that you should try. It’s called ‘use your blinker.’”
“You know the tiny crazy ants we battle twice a year? I have found that 70% alcohol spray is the cure to neutralizing their trail scent. Hit ’em, hit where you think they are entering and ta-da! I will keep it on hand even when we are happy and healthy again.”
“To the Voicer who wrote ‘My husband and I just canceled our trip to Key West.’ I would just like to say thank you for not coming. Tell your friends to cancel their trips. We will be fine without you.”
“Natural immunity, aka doing nothing, is very effective at spreading infection, sickness, death and allowing variants of the original COVID-19 virus to evolve, rendering vaccines less effective for those who actually believe in science and choose to act responsibly.”