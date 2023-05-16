“So you’re worried about so called vulgarity from drag queens? I’d be much more worried about children seeing the vulgar horror show that is Fantasy Fest.”
“What about the so-called ‘parental rights?’ You can spend time and energy rating drag shows, and hire people to enforce, but I’m still the boss of my kid, not the governor or the legislature, no?”
“Wikipedia on Poincianas: ‘The tree is also commonly found on school grounds in Vietnam, however after several incidents where a tree has fallen onto students, with one student killed, schools started cutting down or severely pruning the trees.’ Our city tree can be a menace!”
“
“The elites don’t want you to know that the button on the crosswalk is free. I’ve pressed 35 times today already.”
“I agree SCS, Spinal Cord Stimulators, are not funny and inappropriate for comments in the Citizen Voice. ”
“It is time for diplomacy with North Korea, and I do not mean sending in Dennis Rodman. When an opponent possesses the means to destroy everything intentionally, it is time to come to the table and sit down. With all due respect, this is long overdue. Start looking toward the future.”
“I believe that upon closer inspection, it will be discovered that the holiday skeletons are the Cayo Hueso end markers of the tunnel to Cuba. If true, wind chimes should be added to aid location after dark.”