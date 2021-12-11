“I think it was disgraceful that neither the mayor or a single commissioner showed up at the cruise ship protest Thursday morning. Also, were three Coast Guard boats with machine guns manned really necessary to protect a 900-foot cruise ship from a bunch of flats boats?”
“Dear NASKW, I live in Bahama Village and I have been waiting and hoping a couple of your bravest, will limb to the top of your tower to decorate with Christmas lights, just like you did last year. I have a perfect view, so please make my wish come true!”
“Presumably the new private army in Florida will be used to enforce the coming totalitarianism?”
“I have been using the small beach next to the beachside hotel for 35 years. I don’t live on a boat; I just like to paddle and sail and the beach was always a good spot to rest, grab a bite to eat and return. Until the owners blocked access by installing an unpermitted fence. Why did the city allow this?”
“Closing off three lanes of South Roosevelt Boulevard last Saturday was a fiasco that resulted in gridlock, effectively shutting down the road. There was only one lane open eastbound. There must be two-way traffic on the road at all times. No more races.”
“Nobody talks about herd immunity anymore. In the early days of COVID, Dr. Fauci said that would be our savior. Seems the brainwashing over vaccines being the only way forward has worked.”
“Fantasy Fest adjustments: ‘Let’s kill that goose! We don’t want anymore of those golden eggs left around here.’”
“To the Voicer asking about penguins, I feel like that was a Today in History posting.”
“People should not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID. However, if they choose to not be vaccinated, they should not be allowed to fly, to use public transportation, to attend college, enter public buildings or perform any activity that spreads the virus. That way, the choice to not be vaccinated is theirs.”
“Monroe County needs to make a rule. Before anyone is put on the ballot, the election supervisor needs to ensure they actually live in the district and have no issues that would preclude them from executing their duties!”
“Skateboards, ‘big wheel’ tricycles and baby carriages are all vehicles, too. That does not mean that they belong in traffic on North Roosevelt.”