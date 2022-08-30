“It is said the freedom to swing one’s fist ends where the nose of another begins. Similarly, the freedom to make noise ends where another’s right to peace begins. To impose noise (music/wind chimes) that serves no practical purpose (leaf blower/construction) on an ailing neighbor is nothing but malignant selfishness.”

“The fact is that the student loan payoff dollars will be recycled back into local economies and help business people make even more money. Everybody wins.”