“It is said the freedom to swing one’s fist ends where the nose of another begins. Similarly, the freedom to make noise ends where another’s right to peace begins. To impose noise (music/wind chimes) that serves no practical purpose (leaf blower/construction) on an ailing neighbor is nothing but malignant selfishness.”
“The fact is that the student loan payoff dollars will be recycled back into local economies and help business people make even more money. Everybody wins.”
“If e-bikes are to travel in the street, they should be required to turn signals and lights.”
“My hotel continues to get inquiries from families wanting to visit during Fantasy Fest. I let them know it’s inappropriate for kids.”
“City Commissioners have erroneously voted to ‘honor’ the 400th anniversary of the sinking of Spanish ships torn apart on nearby reefs, with a loss of 260 souls. Claiming to ‘honor’ the ships’ destruction and subsequent loss of lives rather than ‘commemorate’ this tragedy strains the limits of semantic rationality.”
“People are promoting tourism to make up for lost revenue from a million day tourists who voters turned away. Now instead of staying for one day and not using city services, they’re trying to rent a house for three to four days.”
“The editorial ‘Where Have All the Teachers Gone?’ paints teachers as having a ‘thirst to share knowledge’ with children and the Parents Rights in Education bill ‘hampers’ them from doing that. If we’re losing liberal teachers who want to “share” sex identity questioning with 6-year-olds, pleasant journeys.”
“Non-locals who bought and moved in because they ‘adored’ the town, ‘adored’ it as a vacation, but now the reality of living here is totally different. ‘We have these high taxes, these trees cause a mess, the tourists are too loud and obnoxious.’ I don’t pity them at all, we tolerated them for years.”
“Lived in a marina and paid rent on time for 10 years and are given two weeks to leave because slips are being sold off for $300K. Marina gentrification. Garrison Bight has a five-year waiting period. Spoke to five dockmasters. Happening all over Key West. One less affordable housing option.”