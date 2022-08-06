“We live on an island. There are many beautiful views of the ocean. We have to go to Mallory Square to see the cruise ships. These feats of modern engineering are a wonder themselves. Many of our guests ask to see them up close.”

“Coming to terms with the current cruise ship situation is not easy for anyone. I think the City of Key West should get 50% of all proceeds, aka disembarkation fees, and a percentage of all extras such as snorkel trips, which have an impact on the reef. Does this make sense?”