“We live on an island. There are many beautiful views of the ocean. We have to go to Mallory Square to see the cruise ships. These feats of modern engineering are a wonder themselves. Many of our guests ask to see them up close.”
“Coming to terms with the current cruise ship situation is not easy for anyone. I think the City of Key West should get 50% of all proceeds, aka disembarkation fees, and a percentage of all extras such as snorkel trips, which have an impact on the reef. Does this make sense?”
“If anyone in this town knows how to charge fees to operate business, then make it hard to operate it is, indeed, the City of Key West. Ask Waterfront Market. This town is crazy busy. Please try to curtail advertising and somehow limit the scourge of vacation rental. Crazy pricey.”
“You get ‘canceled’ for doing the opposite of the right thing to do. Like punished. Bringing in big, bad for the environment ships to Key West against the will of the residents may result in this. Anti-SCS and climate change deniers are the real cult here.”
“You’re OK with illegal immigrants as long as they have ‘advanced degrees,’ etc., and needed to get out of their ‘bad old homes.’ You have no sympathy for the 99.9% of their fellow citizens who can’t leave. Here’s an idea: Send these accomplished people home to fix their own countries.”
“If the city had its best year ever, why are we getting a tax increase instead of a refund? It’s all smoke and mirrors in an election year.”
“The other day, I noticed a Monroe County ambulance with the words ‘In God We Trust’ on the side of it. If they ever have to rescue me, I hope they will rely on medicine and science. Regardless, I don’t think such pandering to a certain part of the electorate is a good use of taxpayer funds.”
“When will Shark Key historical bridge be repaired? The bike ride to Baby’s Coffee is now dangerously on the road instead of the bike path. Please also cut the hedges on the side of the road between Big Coppitt and Shark Key as there is no bike path there and it’s forcing cyclists into the road.”
“Instead of raising taxes, the city should look for other revenue. For example, a 10% real estate flip tax on properties held less than five years. A $1,000 fee to use Smathers Beach for tourism weddings. A 10-cent tax on every drink sold. Let tourists and investors pay.”