“If there is $150,000 of TDC money to spend on residents, how about something lasting that could be enjoyed long-term? Who needs a free concert and drone show? Maybe make a realistic request, and approval might be easier to get.”
“I just sold my house because of the possible future restrictions, and demonization of landlords by our city commission. It held seven long-term renters for the last eight years. It sold to an out-of-towner who’s turning it into a single-family dwelling, and living here only part-time. You just expelled seven long-term renters. Good job, city commission!”
“I looked at some of the ‘unofficial’ Fantasy Fest sites advertising private parties. This event is disgusting! Most parties were sex parties encouraging sex with strangers and things so kinky and sick this paper would not print them. Are these the visitors we want? We don’t need this event anymore!”
“One man appears to have his side business every morning at the Southernmost Point, taking photos for people and then getting tips. It started with providing hand sanitizer last year. None there now. Is this allowed? Does he have permission?”
“The November ballot has a referendum to extend the erroneously named ‘one cent’ sales tax. No penny tax here — this is a 1% sales tax. A $30,000 car will cost you an extra $300; you’ll pay $3 more per $100 purchase of clothes. Antics with semantics.”
“Everybody knows the inside guy is going to be the next city manager. The failed advisory board can’t even get a meeting schedule together. Yay, more crisis management in the city.”
“I’d rather ride out a storm on a good, solid boat surrounded by wind chimes, leaf blowers and cruise ships than trapped on shore with some of these haters. I’ll just make port when I have to go to work and contribute to our wonderful island economy. Perhaps also happy hour.”