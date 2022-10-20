“If there is $150,000 of TDC money to spend on residents, how about something lasting that could be enjoyed long-term? Who needs a free concert and drone show? Maybe make a realistic request, and approval might be easier to get.”

“I just sold my house because of the possible future restrictions, and demonization of landlords by our city commission. It held seven long-term renters for the last eight years. It sold to an out-of-towner who’s turning it into a single-family dwelling, and living here only part-time. You just expelled seven long-term renters. Good job, city commission!”