“On the subject of bicyclists, how about the bicycle tours? They are often on Mallory Square in the area well-marked ‘no bicycles.’ They also move as packs, ignoring individual stops at stop signs and traffic lights, assuming that the leader’s stop is enough for the dozen trailing behind. Not safe!”
“While it is true that many of the new cases are people who are fully vaccinated, it is also true that most of the cases that fully vaccinated get are relatively mild and most of the hospitalizations and deaths are still the unvaccinated. If I have to get COVID, it is much better to be vaccinated than unvaccinated.”
“To the bike thief who stole my brand-new bike: Thanks a lot, you now have a bike you didn’t work for, didn’t pay for! My brand-new, black-and-green fat tire men’s 26-inch electric bike was enjoyed for two months by my husband, who cannot replace it! Merry Christmas!”
“Fantasy Fest revamp? How about canceled indefinitely! Get naked in your own town!”
‘Doesn’t ‘farmer’s market’ imply Florida-grown? At the farmer’s market Sunday, much of the produce had ‘Product of Mexico’ stickers. Might as well shop at local groceries for these items.”
“A Letter to the Editor argued for a post-election compromise on the cruise ships matter, while purposefully ignoring the overwhelming support of the voting public for the referendums. He alleged that ‘truth is in the middle,’ but appears more interested in the middle than the truth.”
“When’s the last time you saw anyone within city limits of Key West get pulled over for speeding? Why are they not enforcing the speed limits in this town?”
“It is a disgrace that cruise ship protesters are directing their negativity toward innocent passengers who have paid hard-earned money for the cruise and are on vacation. Perhaps the protesters should also direct negativity toward all the other vessels that are churning up the bay bottom all the time.”