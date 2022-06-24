“An illegal contract labor company has been caught in Key West. It is time to bring down the others. Millions have been taken away from our government, all for hiring illegal workers. Time to get the remaining contractors and get the employers, too. They aren’t innocent and owe unpaid taxes.”
“Does the Dolphin Research Center have a plan to release the baby calf and mother back to the wild, or will they remain enslaved in captivity so people can buy tickets to see them perform?”
“Hope Monroe County/Key West voters attended the Hometown live event last Friday at the Tennessee Williams. We now know who our local candidates will be for the forthcoming election. Missed it? Watch it on the Hometown YouTube channel. Thanks to Hometown. It’s a great service to the community.”
“Tuesday’s Citizen lumped nudity and lewd acts together for the city to ban. The two are different. Simple nudity is not always illegal, where as lewd acts mostly are and should be. Lewd acts, no; simple skimpy costumes, yes! That is pretty much the way it is now.”
“Make Jan. 6 a litmus test for local political candidates, and also an intelligence test: it’s a two-fer.”
“OK. My electric bill has more than doubled since last month. Now that an exorbitant price has been established, because of lack of natural gas, how ‘bout Key West kickin’ in for solar panels. There are funds available for this. Or, at least a rebate/mitigation for such a rate hike.”
“I’m so glad to see Virgin cruise ships calling into Key West now. Adult-only, high-end passengers; it truly represents what our city has become: rich elites.”
“Florida Municipal Power Agency only gets 1.1% of its power from solar? That might be the most ludicrous thing I’ve heard all week.”