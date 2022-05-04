“The TDC encourages all kinds of people to come to Key West. Seems as though they should help pay for some of the ramifications that then occur, such as the out-of-control, illegal, short-term rentals. Let them lend a financial hand, as the city cannot do it all by itself.”
“Eliminating over 50 math books from Florida schools because of perceived ‘woke’ ideas about living in a diverse country makes perfect sense. By subtracting these dangerous thoughts, Florida avoids the multiplication of racial and LGBT problems that divide us. It all adds up!”
“So, now the police have reiterated the rules for riding electric bikes and scooters on sidewalks. Now let the police enforce it and, while they’re at it, let’s also have all bikes, scooters and the like require lights at night.”
“The Keys have tough decisions ahead. Like it or not, our tourism industry has outgrown the size of our workforce and due to hurricane evacuations, we can’t build enough to support it. Do we want cruise ships or long-stay visitors? Do we need advertising? The problem isn’t going away.”
“Maybe Texas Gov. Abbot can send some National Guard troops to help with the illegal migrant invasion in the Keys. Our governor seems too busy attacking Disney and harassing teachers to care about protecting our own border.”
“Kindly do our residents a helpful public service by publishing the locations in Monroe County and city of Key West of all the properties that have transient rental licenses so residents can assist Code Compliance to aid in controlling this illegal-rental crisis and epidemic.”
“Let the adult visitors and locals have a place to be without whining children and strollers. If you want family-friendly, stay off of Duval Street. There are lots of other places for families; the lovely waterfront park, Fort Zach, Mallory Square, the Aquarium, and even the south end of Duval.”
“Does Key West have any other noteworthy citizens’ diaries that we can follow? I’ve happily read everything I need to know about William R. Hackley and May Johnson.”
“Robin Robinson’s observation that of 56 apartments she can see from her balcony there are only four that have potted plants. I can guess why: short-term visiting owners and transient rentals. Can you say housing crisis? Money, money, money.”