“So the statehouse wants Key West abolished. Time to shut down U.S. 1 and blow the bridges.”
“The state mandates the city install 300 new mooring balls. The City Commission votes to ignore that and only install 100 mooring balls. Then they wonder why the state wants to take away their powers. This city continually flaunt the state’s authority.”
“Kudos to the city manager for noting that Fantasy Fest needs changes and input from residents! It is about time we have leadership that notices things are getting too raunchy and trashy.”
“Come forward, you coward! Attach your name to the Florida legislative bill intended to eliminate Key West’s strength.”
“I hope to see an article about the ‘workforce’ housing in Bahama Village that does not talk about ‘120 percent of median income’ or other measures, but actually lists the dollar amounts that will be needed to qualify before the vote. Let’s be sure we understand ‘workforce’ incomes.”
“It is sad that every non-vaccinated COVID-infected person can come here, party in our streets and spread disease with no consequences. Meanwhile, residents can’t even enjoy the city because the city won’t put in place a policy that businesses should require showing vaccine cards.”
“One hundred-forty eight new transient rental units approved for Stock Island. How many affordable workforce housing units will taxpayers be required to pay for to staff the facility? Monroe County elected officials are in the pocket of the wealthy.”
“We should ask Rep. Mooney to draft a rebuttal bill to dissolve Lee County and have its boundaries absorbed by Monroe County.”
“I ran dive and snorkel charters from 1988-2005. In 1988, the reef was 80% alive. The cruise ships arrived in 1993 along with the mega catamaran snorkel tours. The cruise ships themselves didn’t kill the reef. It’s all the hundred-plus snorkel tours with gallons of sunscreen.”
“For Key West to thrive, the ratio of affordable housing to transient rentals/hotel rooms cannot be the 3:147 the proposed marina plan offers. Tourism creates staffing issues and staff require housing. The Planning Commission needs to do better.”
“After the additional moorings are installed, why would the live-aboard boats need to set anchors, which damages or destroys the seagrass? I thought the idea would be to have that mooring be a safe anchorage, ensure the boat is registered, safe for sea and complies with sewage holding tanks and pump-outs.”