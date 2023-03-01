“Now that we are at record room rates that are so high visitors are cutting back on attractions, shopping and dining out, will we finally do something about the TDC? Are we going to wait until businesses go broke since visitors spend their entire budget on hotel rooms? Enough advertising!”

“I did exactly what you said and decided I still want my kid to learn about slavery, Jim Crow segregation, the Trail of Tears, MLK, Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, math, science and all sides of every issue. Or, perhaps I should let you decide for me and my family?”