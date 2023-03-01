“Now that we are at record room rates that are so high visitors are cutting back on attractions, shopping and dining out, will we finally do something about the TDC? Are we going to wait until businesses go broke since visitors spend their entire budget on hotel rooms? Enough advertising!”
“I did exactly what you said and decided I still want my kid to learn about slavery, Jim Crow segregation, the Trail of Tears, MLK, Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, math, science and all sides of every issue. Or, perhaps I should let you decide for me and my family?”
“Why is the city allowing Caribe Nautica to violate the city resolution prohibiting a second cruise ship docking here when a mega ship is at Pier B? What action are you taking to stop this? Will you prevent the passengers from disembarking? Will you take control of the schedule? ”
“I miss the old Pepe’s.”
“Please file ‘cruise ships don’t use ballast water’ in the fantasy section, right next to ‘cruise ships don’t cause turbidity.’”
“ Florida is on the verge of passing open carry and eliminating all gun permitting requirements, despite the evidence, abuses in gun ownership, daily mass shootings. Yet, despite no evidence whatsoever of election fraud, more obstacles are erected for some exercising their fundamental right to vote.”
“And there you have it folks: Flori-duh Man/Woman has spoken by agreeing and then contradicting him/her self. Fact is if a pedestrian is at a crosswalk and intentions are made they want to cross, then driver is to yield. If no crosswalk, pedestrian yields to cars. Basically, use common sense.”