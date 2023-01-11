“To the Voicer expert on 1922 coral reef health, it is better to keep your mouth shut than to open it and remove all doubt.”
“The First Amendment protects a great deal of offensive, obnoxious and repugnant speech, as well as obscene words on clothes. The Supreme Court wrote that ‘one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric.’ Certain categories of speech, however, are not protected including fighting words, true threats and incitement to imminent lawless action.”
“Where were the One Human Family folks when cruise ship passengers were being publicly demeaned and ridiculed as unwelcome, lower-class tourists by the anti-ship group? I guess some people are just more equal than others.”
“Cruise ship passengers were never demeaned by SCS supporters. The ships are the problem. Pollution plus the ‘all-inclusive’ model that minimizes spending on our island means there just isn’t enough upside to being a port for big ships. Members of One Human Family don’t lie about people when they disagree.”
‘It is painful to see what the realtors’ greed and special interest-driven commissioners are creating. Our once inclusive and welcoming city has morphed into a haven for the super rich’s homes and astronomical monthly rentals.’
“I’m curious as to when we are going to get all the smaller, safer, cleaner cruise ships that we were promised?”
“The city needs to tax any rental under 28 days in the city a 35% bed tax. The Housing Authority can use those funds to redevelop and acquire new properties for workforce housing.”