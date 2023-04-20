“Why isn’t the city putting all new development on hold since our water utility is over capacity? Two hundred new homes at Truman Waterfront may be workforce housing, but these people use water. If we have regular water outage,s we won’t need a workforce since tourists will not come here.”
“Imagine if the only place you’d ever visited in the Keys was lower Duval Street. You would perceive Key West, Monroe County, Florida, maybe even the whole USA to be full of bars, tacky souvenirs and vulgar T-shirt shops. That’s the ‘reality’ we present to visitors. Are we proud?”
“I know many people who moved here for peace and quiet. Who do you think are buying all these multimillion dollar homes? Drunks that want to hang out on Duval Street or have bad cover bands blaring in their yards? Things are changing here, folks.”
“My dishwasher and washing machine works perfectly fine. Either the presentation to the SFWMD was a credibility-losing falsehood, or you need to buy new appliances.”
“Great reporting re: Capt. Ed, FKAA, SFWMD! Monroe County residents definitely deserve some answers from FKAA and I thank you for not letting this crisis get underplayed and swept under the rug. It certainly seems that the residents would benefit from a competent agency taking over.”
“If our ‘toughest-in-the-nation’ municipal dress code is really our community standard, why didn’t the city police sweep the beaches during Spring Break and arrest the women?”
“FKAA hires an executive director with (admittedly) no experience. A year into the job he and his wife are guaranteed health benefits for life. The residents go without water for days and will have continued low water pressure for the foreseeable future. Where’s the accountability?”