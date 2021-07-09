“Just picked up a friend from the airport: an hour and a half from landing to picking up baggage. This is crazy! Too many planes for too small an airport.”
“I still can’t get an answer from a single commissioner to my questions regarding the TDC: 1) What is the maximum budget you think this group needs? 2) What is the maximum payroll? It’s already over $1 million. 3) When did the PR and advertising contract last go to bid?”
“Shoutout to Keys Energy for using their social media platform as an outlet (pun intended) to keep folks informed during the power outage.”
“The mayor of Maui is pleading with airlines to stop ‘over-tourism.’ There needs to be a balance between the tourist economy and the locals. Seems applicable here, too.”
“There is a planned welcoming gathering for the cruise ship’s arrival. We will also be passing out a list of businesses whose owners are anti-cruise ship.”
“Thank you again to Rotary Club of Key West for another outstanding fireworks display.”
“The town is already overrun by too many tourists from the pent-up demand from the pandemic. Now there are some who want to add thousands more daily from the cruise ships? Insane.”
“So, I’m on Marco island, getting gas. I ask the owner of the station ‘The fuel tankers leave here empty right?’ And it’s about a three-hour drive back to the terminal, right? So why are the gas prices in Key West 60 to 80 cents higher?’ No reason!”
“Adding a few small bar kiosks to the Key West Airport terminal lobby would go a long way toward making air travel there a more pleasant experience.”
“The 2020 elections might have been different if 5% to 7% of minority citizens in certain states had been prevented from voting. The Supreme Court upheld the new Arizona voting restrictions, even if they ‘may well result in disparities in rates of voting.’ The Voting Rights Act is dead.”
“Being mean/cruel/nasty to someone, even if you think they deserve it, just makes you mean/cruel/nasty. It doesn’t change your intended victim at all, but it reveals much about you.”
“Does anyone still remember the ‘Red Shawl Ladies’ who used to welcome the cruise ships? We sure have gotten to be a cranky bunch.”
“Racism is totally embedded in our society and no amount of coffee smell will change that. Teachers do what they can to enlighten children to the reality of the society around them. It is the parents’ job to teach their children understanding and acceptance. Children are not born racist — they learn it.”