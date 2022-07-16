“The police officers who idly stood by while children were slaughtered should be fired immediately, lose their pension and be subject to possible jail time for gross dereliction of duty. Period.”
“Key West Harbor has always been a wasteland; the only coral growing there is on the cruise ship piers. Proof enough? These fisherman just don’t get it.”
“Florida Keys need a mangrove trees restoration program. Estimated that between fisheries, tourism and coastal protection, mangroves provide ecosystem services through their amazingly enormous carbon sequestering simultaneously reduce climate-change while protecting communities and providing food and livelihoods to humanity.”
“Why isn’t the city’s Legal Department’s contact info in the staff directory like everyone else?”
“Event planners should be fined if they leave banners up after the event. Would someone please remove the ‘Taste of Key West, April 24’ from the White Street fence? Irresponsible, to say the least.”
“How do you get rid of the nudity for Fantasy Fest besides putting security guards at each hotel/Airbnb exit? More police on the street monitoring it? It is perceived as OK because in the past there was no enforcement. Frankly, just ban the event, it’s just trash!”
“Video game violence is emerging in real life.”
“If you want to limit ‘children’s’ access to firearms and put age restrictions in, that is great: no cigs, no alcohol, no guns, then I am sure they are not adult enough to rationally vote either.”